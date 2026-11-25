​The issue of amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On State Duty" has been submitted for consideration by the Milli Majlis.

​Under the proposed amendments, the amount of the state duty for filing an application for the issuance of a court order is expected to be reduced from 100 manats to 25 manats, and the state duty for filing appellate, cassation, and additional cassation complaints in claims subject to valuation is to be determined solely on the basis of the contested portion of the claim.

​Sanan Hajiyev, Chairman of the Civil Collegium of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan, shared his thoughts with 1news.az on the purpose of the bill and the expected results.

​According to him, under the current legislation, the amount of the state duty for filing an application for the issuance of a court order is 100 manats, while for filing a claim subject to valuation with a claim value of up to 1,000 manats it is 30 manats.

​The fact that the amount of the state duty in writ proceedings is higher than the state duty paid in claim proceedings has significantly reduced the practical attractiveness of writ proceedings as a legal remedy.

​Sanan Hajiyev noted that in such cases, persons applying to the court with indisputable claims with a claim value of up to 5,000 manats in civil cases and up to 10,000 manats in commercial cases are forced to choose the simplified proceedings procedure. As a result, there arises a need to consider the case on the merits even when a legal dispute is in fact absent, which leads to an unnecessary loss of resources and an increase in the workload of the courts.

​The chairman of the collegium also touched upon the significance of the proposed changes to the procedure for calculating the state duty for filing complaints against judicial acts in claims subject to valuation.

​He stated that when only part of a judicial act is appealed, extending the state duty to the remaining part of the claim as well disrupts the balance between the essence of the legal remedy and the conditions for its implementation. This, although it preserves the formal existence of the parties' right to appeal a judicial act, does not ensure the accessibility of the real and substantive exercise of this right.

​In this context, levying the state duty in claims subject to valuation only on the basis of the contested portion, and in claims not subject to valuation in the amount of 50 percent of the established state duty, will contribute to ensuring the principle of legal certainty and to forming a fair and proportionate duty-payment burden for the parties.

​Speaking about the expected results of the bill, Sanan Hajiyev emphasized that reducing the amount of the state duty in writ proceedings will expand opportunities for access to justice, especially for socially vulnerable groups of the population, as well as for business entities entering into civil-law relations with these persons, and will create conditions for ensuring the flexibility of their economic turnover.

​At the same time, the proposed amendments will make it possible to increase the overall effectiveness of justice, speed up the consideration of cases, rationally reduce the workload of judges, and direct their time and professional potential toward resolving more complex legal disputes.

​The chairman of the collegium also noted that increasing the practical attractiveness of writ proceedings, which by their legal nature are conducted on obvious and indisputable claims, will form the institutional and technical foundations for the application of modern information technologies in this area, and will also make an additional contribution to increasing the uniformity of approach, the promptness, and the quality of court proceedings.