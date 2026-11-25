From November 12 to 20, the joint military exercises “Eternity-2026” were held in Baku with the participation of service members of the armed forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.

This was stated in a statement by Turkey's Ministry of National Defense.

With the participation of personnel of the Armed Forces of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, the Eternity-2026 (Sonsuzluk) Exercise was successfully conducted in Baku/Azerbaijan between November 12 and 20, 2026. The exercise aimed to develop training, cooperation and interoperability capabilities, as well as to enhance preparations for multinational peace support operations. #Sonsuzluk2026 #MillîSavunmaBakanlığı — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) November 25, 2026

The ministry noted that the goal of the exercises was to improve the training, cooperation and interoperability skills among the service members of the three countries, as well as to increase readiness for conducting multinational peacekeeping operations.