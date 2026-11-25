Azerbaijan's State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs registered 499 reports related to domestic violence during the period from January to October 2026.

As Report informs, this was stated by the head of the State Committee, Bahar Muradova, during a conference dedicated to the "16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence" campaign.

Muradova noted that the "116-111" hotline for assistance to women and children received 649 reports concerning gender-based violence.

"According to the Prosecutor General's Office, over the nine months of this year, 931 women were recognized as victims in crimes related to domestic violence. Of them, 906 sustained injuries and 23 died," Muradova said.

She emphasized the need for timely identification of cases of violence, effective enforcement of protection orders, provision of safe housing, legal and psychological assistance to victims, as well as increased accessibility of social services in the regions.