The property of Islam Rzayev, the former head of the Executive Authority of the Balakan district, who is accused of corruption crimes, has been seized.

According to information obtained by Qafqazinfo, practically all of the former district head's real estate is located in Baku. The list of seized property includes:

Several apartments at various addresses in Baku;

A country house;

Non-residential premises (commercial properties);

Three expensive passenger cars;

A country house in his native Goychay district.

The total value of the property seized on the basis of a motion by the State Security Service (SSS) amounts to about 3 million manats.

The SSS has already completed the preliminary investigation into this case. Islam Rzayev has been charged with final charges under Articles 308.2 (abuse of official powers), 179.3.2 (misappropriation or embezzlement on a large scale), 311.3.1, 311.3.2, 311.3.3 (repeated acceptance of a bribe on a large scale) and 193-1.3.2 (legalization of property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code. The sanctions of these articles provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of more than 10 years.

The case of the former head of the Executive Authority will be heard at the Sheki Court on Grave Crimes under the chairmanship of Judge Khaliq Mammadov. The first court hearing will take place next Friday.

Let us note that Islam Rzayev was detained last year during a special operation carried out by the SSS.

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