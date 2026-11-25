Investigation into "Temu" completed in Azerbaijan
The State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision under the President has completed an investigation into signs of competition violations by "PDD Holdings," the owner of the e-commerce platform "Temu."
As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Agency.
According to the information, the investigation was conducted into signs of abuse of a dominant position through the implementation of a pricing policy restricting competition, as well as violations of the requirements of competition legislation — Articles 16.2.1, 16.2.7, and 16.2.8 of the Competition Code.
Following the investigation, in connection with the identification of cases and signs of violations of antimonopoly legislation, a decision was made to establish a competition commission to consider the question of initiating a case on violation of competition legislation. At present, consideration of the question of initiating the case is ongoing.
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