The State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision under the President has completed an investigation into signs of competition violations by "PDD Holdings," the owner of the e-commerce platform "Temu."

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Agency.

According to the information, the investigation was conducted into signs of abuse of a dominant position through the implementation of a pricing policy restricting competition, as well as violations of the requirements of competition legislation — Articles 16.2.1, 16.2.7, and 16.2.8 of the Competition Code.

Following the investigation, in connection with the identification of cases and signs of violations of antimonopoly legislation, a decision was made to establish a competition commission to consider the question of initiating a case on violation of competition legislation. At present, consideration of the question of initiating the case is ongoing.

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