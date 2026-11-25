The United States has urged American citizens in Iran to leave the country immediately and warned of a possible sharp escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. The warning was issued after a series of attacks on American facilities in the region, Euronews reports.

The U.S. Virtual Embassy in Iran warned that Tehran, the Yemeni Houthis and other groups allied with Iran could attack American citizens, companies and institutions in the region.

Washington advises Americans to refrain from traveling to Iran regardless of their purpose, and those already in the country to leave it immediately.

U.S. citizens in the Middle East are advised to be prepared for possible flight cancellations and airspace closures. In addition, the rules for crossing land borders may change without prior notice.

The warning was issued after Iranian strikes on American facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, as well as a Houthi attack on a building in the financial district of the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh.

The United States and Iran have not maintained diplomatic relations since 1980. American interests in Tehran are represented by the Swiss Embassy.