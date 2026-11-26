Nepal's authorities are preparing to declare dead about 4,000 people, including 623 foreigners, who went missing after the flash flood and flooding that claimed more than 1,400 lives in late August.

This was reported by the Agence France-Presse (AFP) agency, citing a representative of the local disaster relief authority, Ram Bahadur.

According to the report, the authorities have begun collecting data on the missing in order to clarify details and make corrections before publishing an official statement. It is noted that the list of names may later be expanded. "We have begun verifying the data of those missing without a trace in order to declare them dead," Bahadur told the agency.

Separately, AFP notes that Nepal's authorities are preparing such a step after a new law reduced the waiting period before declaring people missing after natural disasters dead from 12 years to six weeks.

In October, the Reuters agency reported that Nepal was ending the search for victims and those missing in the flooding.