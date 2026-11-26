A bill providing for criminal punishment for the unlawful dissemination of information about strikes on facilities in Russian territory has been submitted to the State Duma.

The document has been published in the electronic database of the lower house of parliament.

The bill introduces fines for the unlawful dissemination of information about the consequences of strikes by various weapons on Russian territory. In addition, it will be prohibited to disseminate data on the locations of military equipment and ammunition, as well as information about the consequences of terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage.