The headstone plaque on the grave of American actor Matthew Perry, known for the role of Chandler Bing in the series "Friends", has been replaced with a new one.

The inscription on it no longer contains a reference to the cult television project in which the actor appeared across 10 seasons, Entertainment Weekly reports.

As the outlet notes, journalists visited the actor's burial site at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in Los Angeles and found a new memorial plaque.

Previously it bore the actor's full name, the dates of his birth and death, and the epitaph "Much Loved - Friend", a nod to the title of the series that brought Perry worldwide fame.

Now the inscription has changed. The new, larger plaque begins with the words "REST NOW", followed by the actor's name and the dates of his life. In place of the former epitaph is the phrase "WE LOVE YOU WITH OUR WHOLE HEARTS".

Matthew Perry died on Oct. 28, 2023, at the age of 54. The cause of death was the acute effects of ketamine. The actor was found unconscious in the jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles.

For more than two years after the artist's death, his burial site remained without a permanent headstone plaque. A temporary memorial marker with a reference to the series "Friends" was installed in January.

Read more on the subject:

От чего умер Мэттью Перри?

Netflix представил трейлер документального сериала о Мэттью Перри - ВИДЕО

Вынесен первый приговор по делу о смерти Мэттью Перри