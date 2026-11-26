Armen Ashotyan, deputy chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia, led by former President Serzh Sargsyan, will remain under house arrest for another three months.

The decision was made today by a court in the capital, attorney Ruben Melikyan reported on social media, Sputnik Armenia reports.

According to the materials of the criminal case, the former minister of education used his official position in order, in collusion with former Finance Minister Gagik Khachatryan, his son, the head of the Board of Governors, the rector of Yerevan Brusov University and three vice-rectors of the institution, as well as a person connected to them, to transfer, by means of a corruption scheme, real estate and a plot of land with an area of 451.1 square meters (worth 209 million drams) at 38/1 Pushkin Street into the ownership of the foundation of a high-ranking official and a person connected to him.

To conceal the illegal origin of the property, it was first registered in the name of a certain G. T., after which its fictitious sale to Gagik Khachatryan's son was carried out.

In addition, Ashotyan and Mikael Narimanyan, the former rector of the Yerevan M. Heratsi Medical University, are accused of embezzling property belonging to the university worth almost $100,000. They are charged with purchasing cottages of the "Tsovasar" hotel complex at inflated prices during the period when the deputy chairman of the RPA headed the university's board of trustees.