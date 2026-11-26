In January-October of this year, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $23.699 million to Armenia.

Report was informed about this by the State Customs Committee.

Over the 10 months, the volume of Azerbaijan's indirect imports from Armenia amounted to $96,500. In October, there were no deliveries from that country.

It should be noted that economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Armenia began in November 2025.

Let us recall that in the 10 months of 2026, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $43 billion 189 million, which is 5.7% more compared to the same period last year.