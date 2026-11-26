The Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Banks Association have launched a joint financial literacy program for young people, presented at an official ceremony at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard on Nov. 25.

The program is designed to build responsible financial behavior and to develop knowledge and practical skills in modern financial services and opportunities.

Heads of state bodies, representatives of the banking and financial sector and of youth organizations attended the ceremony.

Speakers included Shahin Mahmudzade, director general of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Banks Association President Zakir Nuriyev, acting executive director of the Youth Foundation Yusif Valiyev and Milli Majlis deputy Mushfig Jafarov.

The initiative will raise young people's awareness of innovations and current trends in the financial sector, develop their ability to use financial resources efficiently and purposefully, and shape responsible financial behavior, the speakers said.

Training sessions and interactive activities under the program will cover personal budget management, saving and investment, digital banking and financial security, responsible borrowing, the rights of financial consumers and modern and alternative financing options.

The program is intended to help young people apply what they learn in real-life situations, approach financial choices more responsibly and plan their future goals.