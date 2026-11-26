Turkish DJ and music producer Burak Yeter has been detained as part of an investigation into a drugs and prostitution case in Istanbul.

TRT Haber reports that the detention took place on Nov. 26. According to the outlet, 24 people had been detained earlier in the investigation. With B. Yeter's detention, the total number of those held reached 25.

The prosecutor's office has issued detention warrants for 35 people, and investigative work is continuing.

No details have yet been reported on the musician's possible involvement in the crimes under investigation.

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