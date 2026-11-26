Russian football fan Anton Alexandrovich Petrishchev (born 1987) died during a UEFA Champions League match in Azerbaijan. He fell ill during the game between Barcelona and Sabah in Baku.

According to 1news.az, citing Russian media, the man had flown to Azerbaijan specifically for the Champions League match the day before. During the game, he suddenly felt unwell, lost consciousness, and collapsed in the stands. Eyewitnesses called for medics, but they were unable to save him. The preliminary cause of death is heart failure. His body is currently at the morgue.

In response to an inquiry from 1news.az, TƏBİB (the Administration of Regional Medical Divisions) stated that on November 25, at around 8:25 PM, the Republican Center for Emergency and Urgent Medical Aid received a call from the stadium in the Sabunchu district. An ambulance crew was dispatched to the scene, where they pronounced the man dead prior to medical arrival.

The deceased was originally from Igarka in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai and had lived in Moscow for the past few years. He served as the CEO of a design and construction company and also worked in real estate rentals. He traveled extensively, frequently vacationing in the Maldives, and was a fan of FC Lokomotiv Moscow. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Just two days before his death, on November 23, Petrishchev had celebrated his 39th birthday.

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A fan who came to Azerbaijan from Russia for the UEFA Champions League league phase match between Sabah and Barcelona in Baku died at the stadium.

As 1news.az reports citing Teleqraf, the incident occurred in the second half of the game at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Anton Aleksandrovich Petrishchev (born 1987), a resident of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory who was watching the game from the stands, suddenly felt unwell. He died right at the stadium.

The body of the deceased has been transferred to the morgue for examination.

According to a preliminary version, the cause of the fan's death was heart failure.

An investigation is underway into the incident.