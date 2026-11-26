The Court of General Jurisdiction of the Syunik Province granted the prosecutor's motion to extend the pretrial measure of detention for a period of three months in respect of Azerbaijani serviceman Nasimi Musayev.

The decision was announced on social media by Anush Mirzoyan, a member of parliament from "Powerful Armenia," Sputnik Armenia reports.

Recall that, according to the Armenian side's account, on October 1 N. Musayev, who had ended up on Armenian territory, took shelter in one of the houses in the village of Shaki in Syunik Province. Upon being discovered, he opened fire with his service weapon, wounding a woman — the owner of the house — who managed to inflict knife wounds on him.

Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene detained Musayev. A criminal case has been opened under five articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia; N. Musayev had earlier been arrested for two months.