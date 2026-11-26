Armenia respects Iran's red lines, and the implementation of the TRIPP project ("Trump Route") does not and will not affect them in any way.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this to journalists at a briefing following a government session on Thursday, Sputnik Armenia reports.

"Yerevan maintains a constant dialogue with its Iranian partners on issues related to the implementation of the project, and there are no dark corners in this process," Pashinyan said.

The prime minister emphasized that a military presence within the framework of the project is ruled out.

Earlier, literally an hour before the official launch of TRIPP, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated that Tehran will not rely solely on Armenia's assurances regarding the "Trump Route" and will closely monitor its implementation. He emphasized that Iran's principled position on this issue has not changed. Tehran supports the expansion of economic ties and the unblocking of communications in the South Caucasus, but insists on respect for the interests of neighboring and regional states and on the inadmissibility of changing the region's geopolitical configuration.

The TRIPP project (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) envisages the creation of a strategic transit corridor through Armenia's Syunik province. It is emphasized that it will operate exclusively within Armenian jurisdiction and does not affect the country's sovereignty.

Under the project, Armenia will grant the United States exclusive long-term rights for up to 99 years to develop the route, through which Azerbaijan expects to establish a land link with Nakhchivan. It provides for the creation of a company with a controlling U.S. stake, while Armenia will have control mechanisms on matters of principle. At the first stage, the United States is offered a 74% share and Armenia 26%, with the possibility of increasing Armenia's share to 49% when the agreement is extended.

On May 26, during a short visit by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Yerevan, Armenia and the United States initialed the above-mentioned framework agreement, and in early June they signed it.