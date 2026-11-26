Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna will visit Baku on November 27.

As 1news.az reports, information about this was published on the page of Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social network "X."

It is noted that as part of the visit, Tsahkna will take part in the official opening of Estonia's embassy in Azerbaijan. He will also hold meetings with state officials.

The meetings will discuss issues of deepening bilateral cooperation, in particular ties in the spheres of business, innovation, and digital government. The sides will also discuss issues of regional and European security.