On November 26, the leaders of the European Union countries began a special two-day summit in Brussels. Among the key topics of the meeting are the formation of the EU's new seven-year budget and the allocation of an additional loan of 45 billion euros to Ukraine for next year.

As Deutsche Welle reports, the discussion is taking place against the backdrop of disagreements among the bloc's countries over the size of the budget and the mechanisms for financing aid to Kyiv.

According to the proposal, the total volume of the multiannual budget should amount to 1.582 trillion euros. That is 10.2% less than the initial version presented by the European Commission. However, even this amount does not suit everyone. The Netherlands is seeking further spending cuts, Estonia favors preserving funds for strengthening the EU's eastern border, and France insists on continuing support for agriculture and finding additional sources of revenue.

The question of the participation of all 27 EU states in financing Ukraine is also a matter of dispute. Germany advocates a unified approach and opposes repeating the situation with the current 90 billion euro loan, for which exceptions were made for Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten also stated that no EU country should evade further military and financial support for Kyiv. At the same time, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis believes that the issue of aid to Ukraine should be discussed separately from the new EU budget.

The link between the loan and the budget negotiations stems from the fact that servicing the loan will begin in 2028. In addition, as part of the new financial plan, the creation of a special reserve for Ukraine of about 100 billion euros is being considered. Its size and the conditions for providing the funds remain subjects of discussion for now.

It is expected that the current summit will not conclude with a final agreement on the budget. European Council President Antonio Costa expects that an agreement can be reached before the end of the year.