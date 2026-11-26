On November 23-26, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov paid a visit to Australia to participate in the regular Azerbaijani-Australian political consultations.

As reported by the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of AzerGold CJSC and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, Investment and Export Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Economy also took part in the political consultations, which were held in an expanded format, from the Azerbaijani side.

As part of the political consultations, the delegation led by Elnur Mammadov met with representatives of Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the current state and prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Australian relations, the strengthening of political dialogue, various areas of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, meetings were held with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Federal Parliament of Australia, Milton Dick, with the co-chairs and members of the Australia-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, as well as with Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs from the opposition Ted O'Brien and Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy Dan Tehan.

The meetings discussed the expansion of interparliamentary ties, the intensification of mutual contacts, and the role of parliamentary diplomacy in the development of bilateral cooperation.

At a round table with the participation of representatives of Australia's Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation of Australia, opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, modern technologies, and the mining industry were discussed.

At a round table with representatives of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, an exchange of views took place on issues of expanding Azerbaijani-Australian trade and economic ties, investment opportunities, and the promotion of direct contacts between the business circles of the two countries.

Within the framework of the round table sessions, representatives of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, Investment and Export Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Economy and of AzerGold CJSC delivered relevant presentations from the Azerbaijani side.

At a meeting with representatives of the Canberra Innovation Network, the delegation was briefed on the experience of developing the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Australian Capital Territory. Issues of promoting cooperation between universities, research institutes, government agencies, and the business sector, the transformation of innovative ideas into business projects and startups, as well as mechanisms for the commercialization of new technologies, were discussed.

As part of the visit to the state of New South Wales, E. Mammadov met with the President of the state's Legislative Council, Benjamin Franklin. At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the development of ties between Azerbaijan and New South Wales, the expansion of interparliamentary cooperation, and other issues of mutual interest.

During a trip to the state's Illawarra region, the delegation also visited the Innovation Campus of the University of Wollongong. There, the delegation was briefed on the university's innovation ecosystem, the commercialization of research results, support for the development of startups, as well as mechanisms of cooperation between the university, industry, and government agencies. At meetings with the Mayor of the City of Wollongong Tania Brown, the Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Wollongong Max Lu AO, as well as representatives of the business circles of the Illawarra region, the development of the region's innovation ecosystem and opportunities for cooperation in this area were discussed.