Another Azerbaijani detained in Northern Cyprus over ship sinking case
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As part of the investigation into the sinking of a vessel off the coast of Girne in Northern Cyprus, another person has been detained.
As Haber Global reports, the suspect was a crew member.
He was the first to discover the crack that presumably caused the shipwreck, photographed it and sent the photo to the second captain. The man has been placed in custody for one day.
According to Report, he is a citizen of Azerbaijan.
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