 PASHA Bank takes part in a joint tree-planting initiative - PHOTO | 1news.az
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PASHA Bank takes part in a joint tree-planting initiative - PHOTO

1news Staff17:27 - 05 / 11 / 2026
PASHA Bank takes part in a joint tree-planting initiative - PHOTO

PASHA Bank has joined another tree-planting initiative organized by institutions across the banking and financial sector to help protect the environment and expand green spaces across Azerbaijan.

The event was held in Mushfigabad ahead of Victory Day, observed on November 8. It brought together representatives of government agencies, financial institutions and industry associations, as well as PASHA Bank employees. Farid Jafarov, the Bank’s Chief Operations Officer, also took part in planting trees.

The event was held under a memorandum of cooperation signed on March 13, 2023, by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and five associations representing the financial sector.

The initiative continues a large-scale tree-planting program dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Launched in 2023, the program aims to plant 100,000 trees each year over a decade, bringing the planned total to one million trees.

PASHA Bank’s participation is part of its ongoing efforts to protect the environment and expand green spaces across Azerbaijan. The Bank prioritizes environmental responsibility and supports projects that create long-term value for society as part of its commitment to sustainable development.

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