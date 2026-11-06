Forty-four trees planted in Istanbul in memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War - PHOTOS

On the occasion of the 6th anniversary of the glorious Victory won by Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh War, a tree-planting campaign was held in Istanbul.

As AZERTAC reports, on the occasion of this glorious day, 44 new saplings were planted in memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War in the "Azerbaijan Friendship Park" located in Istanbul's Bagcilar district.

Those who spoke during the official part of the event talked about the history of the Karabakh war, the path leading to the great Victory, and the unity shown by the Azerbaijani people, state, and army in the name of this Victory. The speeches touched upon the historical ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey. Emphasizing that the date of November 8 is for the Azerbaijani people not merely the anniversary of a military victory but a symbol of national will, unity, and solidarity, Azerbaijan's Consul General in Istanbul Zamin Aliyev said: "As a result of 44 days of fighting under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the valiant Azerbaijani Army and our heroes won a brilliant victory and liberated our native lands from occupation. The 44-day Patriotic War, which ended with the restoration of our territorial integrity, and the one-day anti-terror measures in September 2023 are inscribed in golden letters in the history of our state."

He noted that at present one of Azerbaijan's greatest goals is to ensure the sustainability of the life being revived in Karabakh and to strengthen the foundation of the lasting peace established in our region.

Then the trees were planted.

The event was attended by heads of Turkish and Azerbaijani state structures in Istanbul, as well as political parties and NGOs, representatives of these structures, and others.

The campaign was organized at the initiative of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul, the Bagcilar municipality, and its head Yasin Yildiz.