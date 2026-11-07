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Trump announced personnel changes in his cabinet following the elections

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Trump announced personnel changes in his cabinet following the elections

U.S. President Donald Trump said that there will be personnel changes in his cabinet, including dismissals, after the defeat of the ruling Republican Party in the U.S. midterm elections.

"Yes. A little," he said in an interview with CBS, answering a question about whether he plans to fire anyone from the Washington administration. "I love my cabinet. I think it's good," Trump added. "But I will probably make a few changes," he emphasized, declining to provide details. Trump also assured that he still trusts War Secretary Pete Hegseth. Many Democratic lawmakers and some Republicans have expressed extreme dissatisfaction with the actions of the head of the Pentagon in relation to the conflict between the United States and Iran.

As the television channel specifies, the interview was recorded before Trump announced that Stephen Miller would become the new White House chief of staff, replacing Susan Wiles in that post.

Source: TASS

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