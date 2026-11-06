Children in the U.S. were given candy containing a narcotic substance on Halloween

Fifteen children between the ages of 1 and 6 received packs of candy containing psilocybin during Halloween celebrations in the United States.

The incident occurred in the city of San Diego, Newsweek magazine reported.

According to the magazine, on October 31 the children, following the American tradition, went around to neighbors' homes, where they were given candy. At one of the houses, they were handed packages of gummy candies. The parents accompanying the children noticed the unusual packaging and suspected that the sweets might contain banned substances. They contacted the police. Later, an analysis confirmed the presence of psilocybin in the candy. It is not known whether any of the children tasted the candy.

Police detained two male suspects; in their home, in addition to the candy, drugs, packaging materials, a rifle, cartridges and a pistol were found. The investigation is ongoing.