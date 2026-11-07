Iran lifts restrictions on missile range

Iran has lifted the restriction on the range of its missiles, said Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, an official spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



"The missile range restriction for Iran has been lifted," Mohebbi announced.

According to him, Iran will demonstrate its capabilities to respond to threats in practice, and in an asymmetric war it is capable of striking the enemy where the enemy does not expect it.



Source: ISNA