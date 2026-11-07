IRGC: Iran will not allow the enemy to obstruct weapons production

The adversary will not be able to prevent Iran from producing and modernizing weapons even for a moment. This was stated by the official spokesman of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi.



«Today, relying on our own knowledge of Iran's vast and diverse geography and on the flexible capability I mentioned, we will never allow the enemy to prevent us, even for a moment, from producing and modernizing weapons,» the IRNA agency quoted him as saying.



According to Mohebbi, the IRGC Aerospace Force was able to quickly move the production of missiles and drones underground and created an underground city for missile manufacturing. This, the military commander noted, makes it possible to continue production in wartime and under bombardment. The adversary, in his words, was counting Iranian missiles, believing they would soon run out, but was unaware of such a capability.