 IRGC: Iran will not allow the enemy to obstruct weapons production | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

IRGC: Iran will not allow the enemy to obstruct weapons production

1news Staff13:40 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
IRGC: Iran will not allow the enemy to obstruct weapons production

The adversary will not be able to prevent Iran from producing and modernizing weapons even for a moment. This was stated by the official spokesman of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi.

«Today, relying on our own knowledge of Iran's vast and diverse geography and on the flexible capability I mentioned, we will never allow the enemy to prevent us, even for a moment, from producing and modernizing weapons,» the IRNA agency quoted him as saying.

According to Mohebbi, the IRGC Aerospace Force was able to quickly move the production of missiles and drones underground and created an underground city for missile manufacturing. This, the military commander noted, makes it possible to continue production in wartime and under bombardment. The adversary, in his words, was counting Iranian missiles, believing they would soon run out, but was unaware of such a capability.

Share:
646

In focus

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Khankendi stadium

Society

Baku Metro switches to enhanced operating mode on holidays

Politics

A number of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry servicemen awarded top military ranks

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

Iran lifts restrictions on missile range

Qatar urges the U.S. and Iran not to wait for the best moment for a settlement

IRGC: Iran will not allow the enemy to obstruct weapons production

Alen Simonyan: "Armenia must not commit self-immolation because of the war between Russia and Ukraine"

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Europe takes to the streets, while European governments keep looking for someone to blame

Mojtaba Khamenei ordered to ensure an immediate response to any threats to Iran

Russian government extends temporary ban on diesel exports by producers

IRGC: Another tanker struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz

Latest news

Baku Metro switches to enhanced operating mode on holidays

Today, 15:20

Digital billboards in Ankara display congratulations to Azerbaijan

Today, 15:00

Iran lifts restrictions on missile range

Today, 14:45

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the conditions created at the Aghdam olive production enterprise

Today, 14:33

Lima city hall illuminated in the colors of Azerbaijan's flag to mark Victory Day

Today, 14:26

A number of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry servicemen awarded top military ranks

Today, 14:10

Azerbaijan's Victory Day marked in Moscow

Today, 14:00

Qatar urges the U.S. and Iran not to wait for the best moment for a settlement

Today, 13:45

IRGC: Iran will not allow the enemy to obstruct weapons production

Today, 13:40

Metal products plant commissioned at Aghdam Industrial Park

Today, 13:30

Alen Simonyan: "Armenia must not commit self-immolation because of the war between Russia and Ukraine"

Today, 13:15

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of an orthopedic mattress manufacturing enterprise in Aghdam

Today, 13:05

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the construction of the Aghdam District Central Hospital

Today, 13:00

Yerevan calls for separating cultural memory from state policy toward neighboring countries

Today, 12:45

U.S. announces $20 million reward for information about Iran's nuclear program

Today, 12:38

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Khankendi stadium

Today, 12:23

Speed limits reduced on key highways in Baku due to bad weather

Today, 12:10

November 8 — Victory Day — marked in London

Today, 12:00

Ilham Aliyev lays the foundation of the Library and Innovation Center buildings of Karabakh University

Today, 11:40

Emergency medical care department of the Karabakh University Clinic opens

Today, 11:35
All news