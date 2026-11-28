Ukraine is preparing new strikes on the Crimean Bridge with the aim of destroying it completely.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by The Telegraph with reference to informed military sources.

"The president (of Ukraine — ed.) wants it to be completely destroyed," the newspaper's interlocutor said, adding that new attacks are being prepared.

According to the newspaper, Volodymyr Zelensky told the military command that he wants the remaining part of the crossing destroyed.

As The Telegraph notes, on November 18 Ukrainian drones and cruise missiles struck the bridge. As a result, a section of the four-lane highway and the arch supporting it collapsed into the Kerch Strait.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Neptune missiles also significantly weakened the structure of the railway section of the bridge

The publication reports that the operation involved the use of 11 different weapons systems and was the culmination of a seven-stage campaign to weaken Russian defenses around the bridge.

A missile brigade of the Ukrainian Navy, equipped with Neptune systems, took part in the attack, and the following night carried out a repeat strike on the railway span.