India and Azerbaijan share more than the recent chill in their ties would suggest. But the Armenia question, Baku’s closeness to Pakistan and Türkiye, energy interests and the pull of Eurasian connectivity have turned the relationship into a careful balancing act.

The article was specially prepared for 1news.az by Indian expert Dr. Khwaja Danish Hameed, Assistant Professor of Modern History & International Relations at the Department of Humanities & Social Sciences, Integral University, Lucknow, India.

Geography, interests and a relationship that refuses to be simple

It is tempting to think bilateral diplomacy runs on goodwill and trade. India and Azerbaijan show why it doesn’t. The two countries are far apart on the map, yet the wider Eurasian space ties them together: the Caspian, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the routes that link the Indian Ocean to Europe. India looks at this region and sees connectivity, energy security and access to markets. Azerbaijan sees a chance to cement its place as an energy producer and as a transport hub linking East with West and North with South.

The relationship has rarely been smooth. India’s deepening defence and political engagement with Armenia, Azerbaijan’s close partnership with Pakistan and Türkiye, and the different stands the two countries take on regional questions have all caused friction from time to time. Even so, neither side gains much by letting those disagreements shut the door on practical cooperation. What makes the story interesting, then, is not whether the two are friends or estranged. It is how often the relationship has had to be adjusted as the geopolitical ground shifted.

Old links, new diplomatic foundations

Trade, travel and cultural exchange first drew the Indian subcontinent and the Caspian region together. The Ateshgah complex near Baku is the monument most often pointed to as proof. India’s Ministry of External Affairs notes that it carries inscriptions in Devanagari and Gurmukhi, a sign that Indian merchants and religious communities once lived and worked there. It is a moving reminder of older ties, but memory is not policy, and history cannot stand in for present-day political interests.

In Soviet times, India dealt with Azerbaijan mostly through Moscow. Things changed once the Soviet Union dissolved. India recognised Azerbaijan in December 1991, and the two countries established diplomatic relations on 28 February 1992. India set up its resident mission in Baku in March 1999; Azerbaijan opened its embassy in New Delhi in October 2004.

Those milestones gave the relationship its institutional footing. Ministerial visits, shared membership of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Inter-Governmental Commission and regular Foreign Office Consultations lent it more structure over the years. The sixth round of consultations, held in Baku on 3 April 2026, looked at cooperation in trade, technology, tourism, pharmaceuticals, energy, culture and people-to-people contacts.

The South Caucasus and the Armenia factor

The South Caucasus is a delicate neighbourhood where the interests of Russia, Türkiye, Iran, the European Union and the United States all collide. Azerbaijan sits on the Caspian and has energy and transport infrastructure that make it matter far more than its size suggests. For India, working with the region is part of a wider Eurasian policy and a wish for better access to Central Asian and European markets.

India’s ties with Armenia now weigh heavily on its dealings with Baku. New Delhi has built defence and political links with Yerevan, and Azerbaijan has read some of these moves through the lens of its own security worries. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its aftermath have therefore left their mark on the political mood around India–Azerbaijan relations.

The agreement Armenia and Azerbaijan initialled in August 2025 was a significant diplomatic step, but it needs to be described carefully. The published text was an initialled agreement on establishing peace and inter-state relations. It did not show that every outstanding issue had been settled, or that implementation was complete. For India, a lasting peace would lower regional uncertainty and improve the chances for trade and transport links. It would also make it easier for New Delhi to keep good relations with both Yerevan and Baku, without having to treat the two as rivals for its attention.

Pakistan, Türkiye and the diplomatic cost of alignment

Azerbaijan’s closeness to Pakistan and Türkiye is a major source of political sensitivity. The three have cooperated through diplomatic backing, defence engagement and coordination on regional issues. Baku’s positions on Kashmir have been especially unwelcome in New Delhi, which treats the matter as a core national concern.

The strain became more visible after the India–Pakistan confrontation of May 2025, which followed Operation Sindoor. In India, Azerbaijan’s public response was seen as taking Pakistan’s side. Public sentiment soured, and some called for a boycott of Azerbaijan as a travel destination. The Indian Express reported that the episode strained relations, and that the later thaw was helped when Azerbaijan assisted in moving Indian nationals out of Iran during a subsequent regional crisis.

The episode points to a familiar problem in international politics. When a state is close to one country, its relations with another can suffer, even where their economic interests overlap. Still, it would be a mistake to conclude that such alignments rule out engagement. States disagree on some things and work together on others all the time. The practical question for India and Azerbaijan is whether they can build enough trust to stop disputes over third countries from taking over the whole bilateral agenda.

Energy: big investment, small trade

Energy is one of the firmest material foundations of the relationship. India has a lasting interest in diversifying where its imported energy comes from, and Azerbaijan is an established producer and a key player in Caspian energy networks. India’s ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) has invested more than US$1.2 billion in stakes in the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) oil and gas fields and the connected Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. In November 2024, OVL completed the purchase from Equinor of a further 0.615 per cent participating interest in ACG and 0.737 per cent in BTC. That took its reported stakes to 2.925 per cent in ACG and 3.097 per cent in BTC.

The investment is substantial, but it shouldn’t hide how small overall bilateral trade remains. India’s April 2026 bilateral brief puts trade in 2025 at US$401 million. Indian exports came to US$226 million, and imports, mostly crude oil, to US$175 million. In other words, energy carries the relationship, and the commercial base around it is still too narrow.

There is plenty of room to grow in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, information technology, engineering, education and services. Cooperation in these areas would make the relationship less exposed to swings in energy prices or political mood. A broader economic partnership would also give more people a stake in keeping relations steady.

Connectivity and the Eurasian corridor question

The International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is another area where the two sides’ interests meet. It is meant to link India with Iran, the Caspian region, Russia and the markets beyond, using a mix of sea, rail and road routes. Azerbaijan’s transport infrastructure could give it an important part in the network.

For India, the corridor is more than a transport project. It belongs to a larger effort to diversify routes, ease logistical bottlenecks and strengthen access to Eurasian markets. For Azerbaijan, taking part can reinforce its standing as a transit country and draw in trade and infrastructure investment. When External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited Baku in October 2026, the two sides spoke about closer coordination on the INSTC, alongside trade, investment, oil and energy cooperation.

Its promise, however, should not be overstated. The corridor will succeed only if it has reliable infrastructure, predictable customs procedures, commercial viability, financing and a stable regional environment. Sanctions, conflict and disrupted transport routes can all dent its appeal. Connectivity is an economic opportunity, but it is also a test of regional diplomacy.

A cautious diplomatic reset in 2026

The events of 2026 suggest a deliberate effort to keep the relationship from staying stuck in the tensions of 2025. The sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations in April gave the two sides an institutional channel for practical issues. In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ilham Aliyev met in person on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek. The Embassy of India in Baku describes it as the first in-person interaction between the two countries’ leaders at head-of-government or head-of-state level.

Jaishankar’s visit to Azerbaijan on 23 October 2026 brought a higher level of political attention to the process. According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the talks covered trade, investment, energy, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, information technology, transport corridors, tourism and cooperation in multilateral forums. They also touched on regional developments and the Armenia–Azerbaijan normalisation process. Reporting after the visit framed the meeting as part of an effort to reset relations after the fallout from Operation Sindoor.

A reset does not mean the strategic differences have gone away. It suggests, rather, that both governments see value in managing them and keeping lines of communication open. That is a more realistic footing for cooperation than expecting either side to give up its existing partnerships or regional positions.

Strategic autonomy and the road ahead

Strategic autonomy should guide India’s approach, but it does not mean strategic indifference. New Delhi has good reasons to stay close to Armenia while also engaging Azerbaijan on energy, trade and connectivity. The two policies need not clash, provided India states its positions clearly and applies the same principles each time: respect for sovereignty, peaceful settlement of disputes and opposition to terrorism.

Azerbaijan also has a stake in steady relations with India. India is a large market, a long-standing energy investor and an influential voice in multilateral institutions. Stronger economic links with New Delhi could widen Azerbaijan’s circle of external partners and support its ambition to be a regional transport and energy hub.

The next phase should concentrate on practical confidence-building: regular political consultations, a predictable approach to each other’s core concerns, stronger business-to-business links, student and cultural exchanges, and real progress on transport connectivity. Both governments should also take care that public rhetoric about third countries does not undermine the bilateral relationship.

India and Azerbaijan are unlikely to become strategic allies in the conventional sense. Their interests and outside partnerships differ too much for that. But an alliance is not the only yardstick of success. A stable, issue-based partnership, one that can survive disagreement and still deliver economic and diplomatic benefits, may be the more realistic and more useful goal.

In the end, the relationship will be judged less by the warmth of official statements than by whether both sides can turn diplomatic recalibration into lasting cooperation. History offers a point of connection, energy and connectivity supply practical incentives, and strategic restraint can create the political room to move forward.