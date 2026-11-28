Author: Deputy Head of the Center of Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism Farhad Mammadov

Source: F. Mammadov's Telegram channel

The fifth meeting within the framework of the "Bridge of Peace" Initiative took place in Armenia after a certain pause. Representatives of the civil societies of Azerbaijan and Armenia continued the dialogue following the public and informational tension in September.

The peace process is not immune to such tense periods, however, over the past few weeks the bilateral format has demonstrated resilience, meetings were held at the level of the leaders, decisions were made on expanding the spheres of cooperation, and grounds were created for increasing positive content. This affects the perception of the societies. Azerbaijan and Armenia took steps on a bilateral basis toward resolving the situation and did not lose communication.

The current "Bridge of Peace" meeting made it possible to discuss the crisis situation, its impact on the peace process, as well as the place and role of civil society, of that part of it which is involved in the peace process.

Over the course of two days, along with general discussions, discussions were held for the first time in thematic committees, in which specialists in specific fields participated. This made it possible to establish contacts between specialists.

Meetings with officials are a traditional part of the dialogue. This time it was possible to get acquainted with the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, and to hold a thorough discussion with a wide range of questions about the peace agenda. The meeting with Armenia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Vahan Kostanyan created an opportunity to learn about Armenia's foreign policy priorities and its interaction with Azerbaijan at the diplomatic level.

Along with the discussion of pressing topics of the peace agenda, a separate session of discussions was also devoted to the future, to what we can influence.