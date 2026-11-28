The Armenian company Improvis Aerospace & Defense (IAD) has announced the creation of a full cycle of unmanned aerial vehicle production — from design to the release of finished products with artificial intelligence technologies.



The UAV development and production division is headed by Khachatur Melkonyan. He previously worked as a process engineer at the Armenian company AirWorker and took part in the creation of the AW5R reconnaissance drone.

IAD expects that combining engineering experience in the field of aircraft manufacturing with developments in the field of artificial intelligence will make it possible to expand the capabilities of domestic drone production and give new impetus to the development of the industry in Armenia.

Source: Sputnik Armenia