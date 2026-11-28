Libya intends to demand compensation from Ukraine for the strike on the port of Benghazi.

This was reported by the foreign minister of the government based in eastern Libya, Abd al-Hadi al-Huwaij, RIA Novosti reports.



"Any claim for compensation must, in accordance with international law and the rules of legal responsibility, cover both human and material damage," he said.



On November 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an attack by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) on the Russian corvette "Mercury" in the port of Benghazi. That same day, Libya's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, warning of the risk of the country being drawn into the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.



Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani later stated that Ukraine had not informed its allies about the planned attack on the Russian ship in the port of Benghazi. Bloomberg wrote that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Zelensky had a tense telephone conversation because Ukraine had not warned its allies about the attack. Zelensky claimed that Ukraine never acts without prior coordination with its partners.