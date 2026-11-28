Former Prosecutor General of Armenia Boris Nazaryan has been charged in connection with the case of the 1998 murder of Deputy Defense Minister Vahram Khorkhoruni.



According to the Investigative Committee, Nazaryan, who held the post of prosecutor general from 1999 to 2001, failed to ensure proper oversight of the investigation into the murder. As a result, in 2000 the criminal prosecution of two individuals allegedly involved in the crime was terminated. It was resumed only in July 2025.

Khorkhoruni was killed on the night of December 10, 1998, at the entrance to his building. According to the investigation, the organizer and accomplice in the murder was a citizen with the initials S. A., who acted out of mercenary motives. For participation in the crime, he promised two accomplices $10,000 and $15,000, respectively. The three of them lay in wait for the deputy minister near his home and shot him dead.



Source: Sputnik Armenia