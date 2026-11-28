The 5th mini-soccer tournament in memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev has opened in Baku, with teams from 40 Azerbaijani state agencies taking part.

As 1news.az reports, the opening ceremony was held at the Baku Tennis Academy.

It was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, heads of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan and the Mini-Football Federation of Azerbaijan, as well as representatives of state agencies.

The teams were invited onto the field, after which the national anthem of Azerbaijan was played. Those present honored the memory of Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs with a minute of silence.

Farid Gayibov noted that the tournament is being held for the fifth time and thanked all the agencies for their participation. Taleh Nasibov, executive vice president of the Mini-Football Federation of Azerbaijan, wished the teams success.

The tournament will conclude in May 2027.