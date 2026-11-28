Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, at a meeting of the Nuclear Energy Safety Council, stated the need to build a new nuclear power unit in the country, which is to replace the operating Armenian Nuclear Power Plant after the end of its service life.

According to him, in 2027 the authorities expect to gain certainty on this issue.

"It is extremely relevant and important for Armenia to have a new nuclear power unit that will replace the current one after it is decommissioned. This is the only path that will allow us to ensure the security of our country in the future," Pashinyan said.



The prime minister also reported on the progress of work to extend the service life of the second power unit of the Armenian NPP. Its initial design service life expired in 2016, after which, according to a government decision, it was extended by ten years.



"A whole series of technical measures has been carried out in this direction in accordance with a pre-planned list, which has been fully implemented," the head of government noted.

According to Pashinyan, taking into account international experience in extending the service life of nuclear power plants, the government of Armenia decided to extend the service life of the second power unit for a second time — from 2026 to 2036. A set of additional technical measures is envisaged for this.

"On the basis of government decrees No. 395 and No. 1597 of 2023, $160 million was allocated from the state budget of Armenia for this work. About 60% has already been completed, the remaining work is in the process of implementation," the prime minister reported.



Pashinyan emphasized that the Armenian NPP plays a special role in providing the country with uninterrupted electricity supply and thereby in strengthening its security.



He also noted the importance of international cooperation in the field of nuclear energy. According to the prime minister, Armenia's international partners have for a long time accompanied the country in its work to improve the safety of the nuclear plant, and the government highly appreciates the support provided.

Speaking about the prospects for building a new power unit, Pashinyan expressed hope that already in 2027 the authorities will be able to achieve certainty regarding further steps to implement the project.



Source: news.am