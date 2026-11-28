A traffic accident occurred in the village of Mushkur in Khachmaz district, as a result of which a person was trapped in a car.

As 1news.az reports with reference to the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), after the report was received, rescuers from the ministry's Northern Regional Center were immediately dispatched to the scene.

During the assessment of the operational situation at the scene, it was established that the driver of a VAZ car lost control, as a result of which the vehicle crashed into a tree at the side of the road, and the man was trapped in the deformed car.

Using special rescue equipment, MES staff extracted Akram Abbasov (born in 2000) from the car and handed him over to an ambulance crew.

An investigation is underway into the incident.