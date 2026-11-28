SpaceX founder Elon Musk stated that Google is interested in renting additional computing capacity from his company.

As 1news.az reports, Musk wrote about this on Saturday on the social network X.

Musk did not provide any other details.

Google and SpaceX concluded a multiyear cloud services agreement even before SpaceX went public. Under the terms of the deal, which became known in June, from October 2026 to June 2029 Google is to pay SpaceX $920 million per month. The contract provides access to approximately 110,000 Nvidia graphics processors, as well as to central processors, memory, and other components of computing infrastructure.

In May, Google's competitor, the company Anthropic, also reported that it had reached an agreement on the use of SpaceX's computing resources. In June, SpaceX submitted a document to the regulator according to which the total value of its agreements with Google and Anthropic exceeds $70 billion.