An explosion occurred in a moving Range Rover in Yerevan, after which the vehicle caught fire.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Armenian media, one person was injured in the incident and has been hospitalized.

After the explosion, a fire broke out in the car. The vehicle burned down completely.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated over the incident. Authorities are establishing the identities of the owners of the burned car and of the vehicles damaged nearby, as well as of the person who suffered heatstroke.