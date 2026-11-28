Ahmed Veliyev awarded the Order "For Service to the Fatherland" 2nd degree
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President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding Ahmed Abdulkerim oglu Veliyev the Order "For Service to the Fatherland" 2nd degree.
1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.
According to the document, he was awarded this state decoration for his contributions to the development of the education sector in the Republic of Azerbaijan.
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