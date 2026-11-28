In the Yedigöller area of Turkey's Bolu province, contact was established with a vehicle that had left Kocaeli carrying 10 children and three accompanying staff members.

As 1news.az reports citing Turkish media, the search and rescue operation was successfully completed after approximately 10 hours.

The children and the three people accompanying them were taken to the Gendarmerie Command of Bolu province. There they were met by Turkey's Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş and Minister of Internal Affairs Mustafa Çiftçi.

M. Çiftçi reported that a total of 204 personnel took part in the search and rescue operation. Drones were also used in the search.

According to the head of the agency, after the signal was boosted with the help of a mobile base station directed to the area, it became possible to contact those in the vehicle by phone.

Mustafa Çiftçi also said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan regularly kept the process under control.