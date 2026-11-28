The Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite units of Iran's armed forces) has developed and launched production of three new drones — one for countering drones and two loitering munitions for strikes against the enemy at close range.



This was reported by the Tasnim agency.



According to its information, these are the "Sayeh" ("Shadow") quadcopter, designed for air defense and combating drones, the small "Ghasedak" ("Dandelion") loitering munition with autonomous flight capability, as well as a "miniature loitering munition" that resembles the American Switchblade 300.



As Tasnim notes, these drones are capable of largely meeting the needs of tactical ground units, as well as air defense tasks to counter the growing threat from small drones at short distances.