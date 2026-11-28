In Baku's Narimanov district, a man stole a bicycle from a person to whom he owed money, sold it, and used the proceeds to repay the debt to the owner.

As 1news.az reports, the circumstances of the theft came to light after police tracked down and detained M. Khalilzade.

During the investigation, police established that he owed money to the victim.

By court order, M. Khalilzade was placed under administrative arrest.