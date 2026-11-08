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Press Council: Azerbaijani journalists also contributed to achieving the Victory

1news Staff10:40 - Today
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Press Council: Azerbaijani journalists also contributed to achieving the Victory

Victory Day, celebrated on November 8, is a triumph of national pride, state will, unity, and the unwavering determination of the Azerbaijani people.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a statement by the Press Council of Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 — Victory Day.

"The historic Victory won by the valiant Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev became a vivid embodiment of ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, national solidarity, and the unity of the people, the state, and the army. This great Victory also demonstrated to the whole world the determination and unwavering will of the Azerbaijani people to restore historical justice.

We note with pride that Azerbaijani journalists also played their special role in achieving this historic Victory. Among our colleagues there are those who literally turned the pen into a weapon, took part in combat operations for the Motherland, and were awarded high state decorations for the courage they displayed. In general, throughout the 44-day Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani media tirelessly fought on the information front and made a significant contribution to conveying the just position of our state and people to the international community, as well as to maintaining high morale and the aspiration for victory in society.

Our sacred Victory is an eternal example of national will, patriotism, and devotion to the state, which will be passed on to future generations. We honor with deep respect the bright memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland who gave their lives in the name of this great Victory and became martyrs, and we express our gratitude to the veterans who lost their health in the struggle for the liberation of our lands.

The Press Council of Azerbaijan cordially congratulates our people and the representatives of the media community on November 8 — Victory Day. May our Victory be eternal and our unity unbreakable!" the statement says.

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