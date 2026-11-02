 False statements attributed to Azerbaijan's president are being spread in the Turkish segment of social media - PHOTO | 1news.az
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False statements attributed to Azerbaijan's president are being spread in the Turkish segment of social media - PHOTO

Jamala Sujadinova11:40 - Today
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False statements attributed to Azerbaijan's president are being spread in the Turkish segment of social media - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council has drawn attention to the spread of inaccurate statements attributed to the president of Azerbaijan in the Turkish segment of social media.

As 1news.az reports, the Council emphasized that publishing claims that the head of state did not actually make, and presenting them as the official position, misleads the public and constitutes disinformation.

The agency recalled that reliable information about the president's speeches, statements, and activities should be obtained exclusively from the head of state's official online resource and his verified social media accounts.

It also noted that statements and opinions posted on other information platforms cannot be attributed to the president without appropriate confirmation from official sources.

The Council called on media representatives and social media users to carefully verify the information being circulated, cross-check it with official sources, and prevent the spread of inaccurate information.

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