“Victory is a trust entrusted to us by our martyrs and veterans” — Elvin Huseynov on Life FM

The unseen heroism behind Victory — a special interview with Elvin Huseynov.

Elvin Huseynov, Head of the “YAŞAT” Foundation, was the guest of a special Victory Day episode of Life FM, a podcast project by PASHA Life Insurance, dedicated to 8 November — Victory Day.

Filmed at Victory Park in Khankendi, the interview explored the historical significance of Victory, the human stories behind it, the lives of martyrs’ families and veterans, the importance of social solidarity, and the responsibility we carry towards future generations.

Here are some of the key highlights from the interview:

— What does Victory Day mean to you?

Victory Day is a day of pride for our entire nation. However, we must not forget that there is an unseen side to this victory. Behind it lie the lives cut short of our martyrs, the health sacrificed by our veterans, the tears of mothers who lost their children, and the children who will never have the chance to see their fathers.

“Victory is a trust entrusted to us by our martyrs and veterans. We must protect this legacy and pass it on to future generations as a sacred responsibility.”

— What is the most important aspect of supporting the families of martyrs?

Beyond financial assistance, the families of martyrs need attention, care, and the reassurance that they are not forgotten. I believe everyone should make an effort to visit these families, spend time with them, listen to their stories, and make them feel that they are not alone.

— Is there a particular life story from the “YAŞAT” Foundation’s work that has left a lasting impression on you?

Several years ago, we received information about a three-year-old child of a martyr who was seriously ill. The child’s condition was critical, and an urgent operation was needed. Coordination was established between Azerbaijan, Denmark, and Turkey, and treatment was arranged for the child in Ankara.

More than AZN 260,000 was allocated for the child’s treatment and surgeries. Today, that child is attending school and receiving an education.

“Without the “YAŞAT” Foundation, a mother who had already lost her husband could have lost her child as well. Today, we are grateful to see that child continuing to live and build a future.”

— What are your thoughts on the invisible wounds carried by those who return from war?

We must learn to be a hand to someone who has lost an arm, a leg to someone who has lost a leg, and eyes to someone who has lost their sight. The memories of war stay with people throughout their lives. We can support our veterans in rebuilding their emotional well-being, reintegrating into society, and overcoming psychological challenges.

— How do you envision the future of Khankendi?

We have returned to Karabakh and Khankendi through education and culture. In the future, a significant number of young people studying here will remain on these lands, building their lives and contributing to their development.

“It has taken us nearly 30 years to reach a point where one of our citizens can say, ‘I am going home.’ That is why we must protect these lands, keep them alive, and continue developing them.”

Victory is not merely a triumph achieved; it is also a legacy to be safeguarded, a responsibility to be carried, and a value to be passed on to future generations.

Life FM is a podcast project by PASHA Life Insurance that brings together individuals who have achieved success in various fields and stand out through their experience, perspectives, and personal stories.

Previous episodes have featured distinguished guests from different fields, including Farid Mammadov, Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Financial Holding; Ulviyya Jabbarova, Chairperson of the Management Board of PASHA Life Insurance; Jalal Gasimov, Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Holding; Yusif Eyvazov, Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, People’s Artist and opera singer; Eldar Mansurov, People’s Artist and composer; and Vahid Aziz, People’s Poet.

Watch the full interview on our YouTube channel: