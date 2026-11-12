Czech Republic may hand over 16 L-39 Skyfox combat trainer aircraft to Ukraine

The possible transfer of the aircraft was announced by Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček after a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv.

"Four were confirmed earlier, now the talk was about another 12, and the preliminary confirmation is that this may work out," he noted.

The aircraft are planned to be used to counter drones. The possibility of such a transfer was announced earlier during a visit to Kyiv by Czech President Petr Pavel.

Recall that in January 2026, the Czech Republic refused to supply Ukraine with L-159 light combat aircraft.

Source: DNES.cz