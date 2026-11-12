Startup of Trump's son in talks with Israel over supply of 1,000 robots for Hamas tunnels

The American company Foundation Future Industries, one of whose investors and strategic advisers is the U.S. president's son Eric Trump, is discussing with the Israeli army the supply of up to 1,000 humanoid Phantom robots.

They are expected to be used to patrol Hamas's underground tunnels in the Gaza Strip.

This was reported by the Financial Times.

According to the company's co-founder and president, Mike Leblanc, in September he held preliminary meetings with senior representatives of the Israeli army. During the visit, he also inspected the tunnels together with the Phantom MK1 robot.

As Leblanc claims, the autonomous machines are capable of detecting tripwires and defusing booby traps. In the future, the company is considering the possibility of using them directly in combat operations.

«If you can spare a human the need to kick down doors without knowing whether an armed adversary is waiting behind them — that is perhaps the highest purpose of these robots,» a company representative said.