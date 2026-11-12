Ghalibaf: Tehran's 7 conditions imply an end to the war in Iran and on the resistance front

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf commented on the talks with the United States and a possible resumption of hostilities.

He shared this in an interview with the Al Jazeera television channel.

According to him, in order to continue the negotiations and open the Strait of Hormuz, seven of Iran's conditions must be met. At the same time, he named the "excessive demands of the United States and Tehran's distrust of them" as one of the obstacles to reaching an agreement.

Ghalibaf also warned U.S. President Donald Trump against attacking Iran, stating that in that case "he will suffer a defeat, and this time Congress will impeach him."

In addition, the head of the Iranian parliament noted the efforts of Russia and China to settle the conflict, despite the fact that Qatar and Pakistan are acting as the official mediators. Ghalibaf also denied reports of changes in the composition of the Iranian negotiating team, emphasizing that it still includes the same six people.

He warned the countries of the region that a continuation of the war would have a negative impact on them and would set the region back on the path of development and progress.

Ghalibaf stated that Iran will continue to support Lebanon, and is also ready to assist in settling the situation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia if an official request is received.