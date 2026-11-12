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Media: U.S. considering direct talks with Iran

1news Staff12:55 - Today
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Media: U.S. considering direct talks with Iran

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is considering a personal meeting with a high-ranking representative of Iran's security establishment as part of negotiations with Tehran.

This was reported by American and Middle Eastern officials.

According to them, in recent days U.S. President Donald Trump has assured his closest aides and colleagues that he is open to resuming negotiations with Iran with Vance's participation, and has granted him the corresponding authority.

At the same time, discussions about the possibility of sending Vance to a direct meeting with Iranian officials are still at a preliminary stage.

Vance's role as the chief negotiator with Iran carries political risks. He could become the face of yet another round of talks that ends in failure if Tehran refuses to make substantial concessions. At the same time, a successful resolution of the conflict could strengthen his political position.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

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