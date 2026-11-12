In the village of Shushary near St. Petersburg, a car exploded, killing a colonel whose name has not been specified.

This was reported by Russian Telegram channels.

It is noted that the explosive device was attached to the underside of the car and detonated remotely at the moment when the colonel was driving out of the yard.

As a reminder, at the end of August in the Pushkinsky district of St. Petersburg, in the area of Slavyanka (Shushary), a serviceman was killed in a car explosion, and his wife was injured. According to media reports, both of them had their legs torn off.

The deceased was presumably Major Sergei Sechkov, who served in the 332nd Separate Guards Red Banner Helicopter Regiment. The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense accused this unit of carrying out missile and bomb strikes on civilians in Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Source: Fontanka SPB Online