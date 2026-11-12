Yerevan will lose a lot if it decides to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

This was stated by Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko.

"Further, it is Armenia's right to maintain its membership in the CSTO or not. I think that if the opposite happens, Armenia will lose a lot," she emphasized in a conversation with journalists following her visit to Vietnam.

Matviyenko also called Yerevan's resentment over Karabakh a shifting of responsibility.

"The unfounded resentment toward the CSTO during the past war between Armenia and Azerbaijan is an attempt, in my opinion, to shift responsibility for Karabakh onto Russia, onto the CSTO. Under those circumstances, the CSTO acted strictly in accordance with its statutory documents," she said.

Sources: TASS, RIA Novosti